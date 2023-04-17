In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 April 2023 5:18 pm / 0 comments

Besides the road transport department (JPJ), the police has also announced that it will be carrying out traffic operations during the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri period. According to inspector-general of police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, PDRM will have two operations in place across the country in the coming weeks.

The first, Ops Lancar, will run on April 18 to 19. Focusing on routes that are expected to experience congestion, PDRM said it is set to deploy all available resources in these locations to ensure traffic is as smooth as possible for those making their way back home.

The second is Ops Selamat 20, which will be carried out by the Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT). Set to run from April 20 to 27, this will focus on traffic enforcement and crime prevention.

“The main focus of these operations is to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, minimise road accidents, ensure the security of property and residential premises and reduce the number of housebreaking incidents during the festive season,” the IGP said via a statement.

He added that police will be utilising its drone unit (PGU) to monitor and detect traffic hot spot locations, and this information will then be channeled to elements in the field so that any necessary action to disperse traffic can be carried out quickly.

“Road users are also asked to be aware of the latest traffic information through the official channels of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and highway concessionaires,” he said, adding that road users can also share any information on traffic offences via video recordings or photos so that police can take action against offenders.