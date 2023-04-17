In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 April 2023 1:09 pm / 4 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced that seven traffic offences will not be compoundable during the Hari Raya Aidifitri festive period this year. It said that those nabbed for these offences during its 10-day nationwide Hari Raya traffic operation from April 18 to 27 will be issued a compound fine.

The seven non-compoundable traffic offences are: using mobile phones while driving, disobeying traffic light regulations, driving on emergency lanes, driving over the speed limit, overtaking on double lines, queue cutting and not wearing a seat belt (or helmet). The department said it will conduct strict enforcement to ensure that motorists obey all traffic rules.

This follows on the transport ministry’s announcement of a road ban on goods vehicles for four days, on April 20 and 21 (before Hari Raya) as well as April 24 and 25 (after Hari Raya), in order to reduce traffic congestion and the risk of traffic accidents. The ministry added that there will also be a reduction in the national speed limit to 80 km/h an hour throughout Malaysia.