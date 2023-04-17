In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 April 2023 10:39 am / 1 comment

In conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, the transport ministry has announced that a road ban will be imposed on goods vehicles for four days in order to reduce traffic congestion and the risk of traffic accidents. The ban will take effect on April 20 and 21 (before Hari Raya) as well as April 24 and 25 (after Hari Raya), the ministry said.

There are three categories of heavy vehicles with varying ban periods – Category 1 is a full ban, Category 2 lorries are banned from midnight to 8am, and Category 3 construction vehicles are from 6pm to 6am within a 25 km radius

The ban covers seven types of goods vehicles, heavy trucks and dump trucks with a load of more than 7.5 tonnes, low transport trucks, pole trailers, platform trailers, log trucks, heavy machinery, tow trucks and tractors (except heavy machinery, tow trucks and tractors used for emergency and rescue operations).

On all four days, a round-the-clock ban is imposed on heavy trucks – with a load of more than 7.5 tonnes – transporting cement, iron, steel, stone, sand, soil, tin ore, coal or other building materials or minerals.

As for container trucks carrying goods (except those carrying goods to and from ports or airports and industrial zones in the same state), they are subject to a road ban from midnight to 8am during the four days. The ban will also apply to cargo lorries carrying electronic/electric goods or chemical materials to and from ports and airports and industrial areas in the same state.

Empty cargo lorries and lorries bearing fresh oil palm, raw palm oil products, scrap rubber and rubber will also be prohibited from being on the road from midnight to 8am. As for mobile cranes and cement mixers, they will not be allowed to travel from 6pm to 6am for a 25 km distance from the construction site, subject to permitted operating hours on certain roads.

The ministry also said that there will also be a reduction in the national speed limit to 80 km/h an hour throughout Malaysia, Bernama reports. It added that the road transport department (JPJ) will conduct strict enforcement to ensure that motorists obey all traffic rules.