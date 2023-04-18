In Local News / By Paul Tan / 18 April 2023 2:31 pm / 0 comments

The government has announced that tolls will be free on 33 highways for four days during the Hari Raya 2023 festive period. Guess you could call it ‘tol rahmah‘?

The toll free period will start from midnight tonight – April 19 2023 at 12:01am up to the end of April 21 2023 at 11:59pm, as well as the entirety of April 24 2023. Toll is not free on April 22 and 23.

While you won’t need to pay for toll during these toll free days, you’ll still need to use your Touch ‘n Go card, SmartTAG and RFID tag as usual because the barriers are still operational.

If things work the same way as they did during the previous toll-free period during CNY, there will be a few rules to follow.

If you pass through a toll plaza after the deadline, you will be charged full toll for your journey, even though you started your journey within the toll-free period.

If you are on the highway and are unable to make it to your destination before the toll-free period ends, you can just exit at the nearest interchange before the 11:59pm deadline and re-enter the highway. That way, you’ll only have to pay toll for the remainder of your journey.

Of course, this doesn’t apply to highways that don’t use entry and exit point systems. For all other highways, just make sure you pass through the toll plaza before the 11:59pm deadline.

The full list of 33 highways can be found below.