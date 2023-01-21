In Local News / By Paul Tan / 21 January 2023 10:41 am / 0 comments

The government’s offer for free toll for the Chinese New Year 2023 travel period will end tonight at 11:59pm.

This is a reminder that if you pass through a toll plaza after the deadline, you will be charged full toll for your journey, even though you started your journey within the toll-free period.

If you are on the highway and are unable to make it to your destination before the toll-free period ends, you can just exit at the nearest interchange before the 11:59pm deadline and re-enter the highway. That way, you’ll only have to pay toll for the remainder of your journey.

Of course, this doesn’t apply to highways that don’t use entry and exit point systems. For all other highways, just make sure you pass through the toll plaza before the 11:59pm deadline.

While you won’t need to pay for toll during these two days, you’ll still need to use your Touch ‘n Go card, SmartTAG and RFID tag as usual because the barriers are still operational.