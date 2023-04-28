In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 April 2023 11:03 am / 0 comments

2023 Aprilia RSV4 Factory Speed White

Available in limited numbers for this year is the 2023 Aprilia Aprilia RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory in a special Speed White paint scheme. The standard model 2022 RSV4 Factory retails in Malaysia for RM169,900 while the Tuono V4 Factory was tagged at RM121,000 in 2020 and not sold in 2021 and 2022.

The limited production Speed White colour scheme joins the current Aprilia Factory model variant choices of Time Attack and Ultra Dark. A spokesperson from Malaysian Aprilia importer Didi Resources was unable to confirm if the Speed White bikes would be imported while only the RSV4 Factory will be sold locally this year.

Inspired by the Aprilia RS-GP prototype prototype raced in MotoGP, the Speed White livery is contrasted with red wheel rims and adorned with the Aprilia name on the side of the fairing. The two bikes were unveiled by Aprilia racers Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas, US.

2023 Aperilia Tuono Factory Speed White

Power for the RSV4 Factory comes from a 65-degree V-four mill with 1,099 cc displacement and is Euro 5 compliant. The gives a claimed 217 hp at 13,000 rpm with 125 Nm of torque at at 10,500 rpm.

The RSV4 Factory comes with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension with electronic steering damper which has two modes – semi-active and manual – and three suspension maps. Of the three suspension maps, A1 mode is dedicated to slick tyres and racetrack use, while A3 is for road riding and A2 being an in-between mode.