In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 April 2023 12:53 pm / 0 comments

Now here’s a surprise. Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) launched the new Creta SUV this morning and now they’ve released a teaser on social media. The image, titled ‘2023, we’re coming’, shows today’s star car and the Palisade facelift alongside three blacked out models.

What are these three new Hyundais that will be coming to Malaysia this year? Our guess is the all-new fourth-generation Tucson SUV, the Santa Fe facelift and the Ioniq 6 EV.

The Tucson is a C-segment SUV rival to the likes of the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. The latest generation sports super sharp sheetmetal and two wheelbase options – we should be getting the longer of the two, which was spied on our roads earlier this month.

The Santa Fe in question is a heavily-facelifted fourth-generation TM that was first unveiled in June 2020. It sports a very different face with a full width grille and a distinctive T-shaped LED daytime running lights that bisects the main light beams. See what Indonesia gets here.

As for the Ioniq 6, it’s a very curvy sister to the blocky Ioniq 5. The ‘streamliner’ with a near-3m wheelbase packs a 77.4 kWh battery for a 610 km claimed WLTP range. Hyundai says that the super slippery Ioniq 6 (Cd 0.21) is one of the most energy-efficient EVs around with an energy consumption rate of 13.9 kWh/100 km. Like the Ioniq 5, the 6 sits on the E-GMP platform and 800V electrical architecture, with V2L functionality. Details and live pics here.

Looks like 2023 will be a big year for Hyundai in Malaysia. What do you think of the impeding launches? Click on the links for more on the new models.