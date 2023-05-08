In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 8 May 2023 2:59 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) posted sales of 6,681 Toyota and 86 Lexus vehicles in April 2023, which is a 3% decrease year-on-year versus the same month last year. However, year-to-date sales is 9% higher, and the company says it remains on course to achieve its mid-year target, despite the shorter operating month of April 2023.

“We remain confident in our ability to deliver strong year-on-year growth. We have also seen promising response to our new models launched in quarter one of 2023, particularly the all-new Toyota Vios, and we expect this to contribute to our continued growth throughout the year,” said UMW Toyota Motor president Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy.

The latest Vios is Toyota’s most recent new model in Malaysia, and the UMWT chief reiterated his assurance on the safety and quality standards of the B-segment sedan.

“We would like to assure you that the all-new Toyota Vios complies with all safety regulations and there is no compromise to the quality of the vehicle. The safety of our customers and our vehicles are always our top priority,” Ravindran said, referring to Daihatsu’s recent admission of ‘wrongdoings’ in crash tests.

Meanwhile, UMWT’s commitment to GR and racing continues, as the Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival is now into Season 6. Race 2 of the Vios one-make race will take place on the first weekend of June. Over on the e-sport side of things, the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup is a simulator racing challenge that is now into its sixth year. Ahead of the 2023 championship, UMWT will be introducing the GR GT Cup Campus Tour for undergraduates, a new avenue to unearth talent.