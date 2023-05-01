In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 1 May 2023 3:10 pm / 22 comments

Following Daihatsu’s admission of “wrongdoings” in particular crash safety tests done for regulatory approval applications involving four models, one of which was the new Toyota Vios, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has issued an official statement on the matter.

In it, UMWT announced that the sales of the Vios will continue as there are no issues with the safety standards and quality of the vehicle. The company said that subsequent testing has validated that the vehicle meets the UN-R95 certification, and there is no need for the Vios to be recalled. As such, sales of the vehicle will continue without disruption.

“For customers who have booked a Toyota Vios or are interested in purchasing it, we would like to assure you that the model complies with all safety regulations, and there is no compromise to the quality of the vehicles,” said UMWT president Datuk Ravindran K.

“We sincerely apologise for any distress caused to our customers and we wish to assure everyone of the safety and quality of our vehicles. Our commitment to our customers’ safety has always been and remains our topmost in our priority,” he added.

The statement by UMWT – in full, below – follows on that sent out by national automaker Perodua for the new Axia yesterday.