Following Daihatsu’s admission of “wrongdoings” in particular crash safety tests done for regulatory approval applications involving four models, one of which was the new Toyota Vios, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has issued an official statement on the matter.
In it, UMWT announced that the sales of the Vios will continue as there are no issues with the safety standards and quality of the vehicle. The company said that subsequent testing has validated that the vehicle meets the UN-R95 certification, and there is no need for the Vios to be recalled. As such, sales of the vehicle will continue without disruption.
“For customers who have booked a Toyota Vios or are interested in purchasing it, we would like to assure you that the model complies with all safety regulations, and there is no compromise to the quality of the vehicles,” said UMWT president Datuk Ravindran K.
“We sincerely apologise for any distress caused to our customers and we wish to assure everyone of the safety and quality of our vehicles. Our commitment to our customers’ safety has always been and remains our topmost in our priority,” he added.
The statement by UMWT – in full, below – follows on that sent out by national automaker Perodua for the new Axia yesterday.
Comments
what a load of bull. these companies prioritize profits over anything at this point. disappointed in toyota and perodua on how they are handling this. i hope buyers for these cars continue to make noise + those who have bookings cancel them because let their profits hurt and perhaps only then will they actually listen.
Wow, lots of Toyota and Perodua salespeople are downvoting you.
Coz you can’t accept on how you trust on both companies for Toyota and P2
Great
Same script, different CEOs. So why is Japan’s HQ Toyota head become very angry then?
Cause Vios was also produced in Malaysia. Not to forget that tho
Good statement from UMWT
Sell 1st
Safety 2nd
bottomline all cau ceebai ….consumers here and the less developed countries all easy to bully …not much of ceebai protection and always at the losing end at the expense of the big corporates and government ….the law only enacted to protect the rich and powerful….lia ma cau hai…so good luck…
As long as there is safety, reliability, fc and resale value
Let those discover Daihatsu wrong doings run the test and see if both UMW Toyota and Perodua are telling the truth! Malaysia is so blessed! Recall is happening left right and centre but never hit Malaysian shore. What a blessed country!
Welcome to purchase Perodua Vios! Hahaha!
Sure…..
BTW: How many NCAP stars the Vios have now? Kosong?
The real car on the roads looks so cool and gaya. Not buying the car not because of the crash repirt but it`s overpriced with unuseful perodua safety features. Take new myvi as example, those acc, aeb, lka are bugging useless features that u wan to disabled or completely removes for good after u using it for a while.
Toyota CEO: Sorry, this is absolutely unacceptable and will be investigated thoroughly.
Perodua & UMWT: Chill bro no issue la faster make ur booking now!
sounds like, no need to care about the malaysians, they would buy it anyway.
pity those early and future adopters.. stay safe.
Good news!! Now waiting for new Vios
congratulations perodua vios , out of the gate running scared
Of course, most Malaysian never care about safety and the gov need to protek UMW.
Good luck new vios owner!. I guess toyota says sales is more important than safety.
Let’s buy Toyota Vios again