30 April 2023

Following Daihatsu’s admission of “wrongdoings” in particular crash safety tests done for regulatory approval applications involving four models, Perodua has issued an official statement on the matter.

According to Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, the Malaysian carmaker engaged Daihatsu to carry out safety testing for the new Axia in Japan. This was witnessed by relevant authorities and agencies for their respective assessment.

“As we receive news of this procedural irregularity by Daihatsu, we immediately contacted these bodies to determine if the safety standard of the Perodua Axia was compromised. We were assured that despite the revelation by Daihatsu, the UN-R95 certification given to the Perodua Axia is intact,” Zainal said.

“This means that the Perodua Axia is safe for driving and no recall will be issued nor will Perodua stop delivery of this new model to our valued customers,” he added.

“We apologise for any distress caused to our customers on this matter and we wish to assure that the safety information and specification of all our models are verified by professional bodies. We will continue to monitor this situation and will update the public on this matter as it develops. We place our customers safety and comfort above all else and we will continue to do so as part of our practice of ‘Going Beyond’ of what is expected” the statement ended.