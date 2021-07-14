In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 14 July 2021 4:54 pm / 0 comments

This week, ONE Esports, a subsidiary of ONE Championship, announced a partnership with Toyota Motor Asia Pacific (TMAP) to present the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup Asia 2021.

Back for a second year, the sim racing competition’s national rounds will be held from August to September. The 21 national qualifying players from India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore will compete in the regional finals in October for a chance to be crowned the fastest Gran Turismo Sport racers in Asia.

The format of the TGR GT Cup Asia competition has been enhanced to offer every racer an opportunity to clinch the top two coveted places to progress to the global finals of the TGR GT Cup 2021 in December. Countries will also be ranked in a new award system.

“I’m thrilled to announce that we have joined forces with TMAP for the second year running to bring the TGR GT Cup Asia 2021 to a global audience. This event bridges the gap between real-world racing and esports and is an excellent opportunity for us to reach passionate motorsports and sim racing fans around the world, as well as capitalise on the sector’s rapid rise in popularity,” said Carlos Alimurung, CEO of ONE Esports.

The sim racing sector has gained momentum in recent years, driven by pro drivers participating in e-motorsport competitions. Last year’s tournament generated two million total views. The upcoming 2021 edition is expected to draw millions of spectators.

More information on TGR GT Cup Asia 2021, registration details and announcements will be available on the ONE Esports website at a later date.