In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 10 May 2023

For each coupé, there may be an open-topped version, and so, too it now applies to an RS variant of the GT range of models from Porsche – enter the Porsche 718 Spyder RS, the al fresco sibling to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

With its debut, the 718 Spyder RS becomes the first open-topped model to feature a version of the GT4 RS engine, which itself was taken from the current, 992-generation 911 GT3. This produces 500 PS and 450 Nm of torque from a 4.0 litre, naturally aspirated boxer six-cylinder engine with a 9,000 rpm limiter, paired exclusively to a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission as on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

This enables a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds and the 0-200 km/h run to be done in 10.9 seconds. Relative to the non-RS 718 Spyder, the 718 Spyder RS is 0.5 second quicker over the 0-100 km/h benchmark, and its top speed stretches to 308 km/h, over the 300 km/h achieved by the 718 Spyder.

Weighing in at 1,410 kg, the 718 Spyder RS actually weighs 5 kg less than the fixed-roof 718 Cayman GT4 RS and 40 kg less than the PDK-equipped 718 Spyder. In terms of aerodynamics, the front end of the 718 Spyder RS is nearly identical to that of the Cayman GT4 RS, save for a slightly shorter front spoiler lip to balance against the downforce produced by the ducktail spoiler, compared with the much larger GT-style wing on the GT4 RS.

As on past mid-engined Porsches wearing the Spyder badge, the 781 Spyder RS gets a manually operated lightweight, two-part soft-top that can fitted in its entirety, or with the sun sail alone that leaves the cabin mostly open to the sides and the rear.

The entire roof assembly weighs just 18.3 kg, which is 7.6 kg less than that of the 718 Spyder and 16.5 kg less than the mechanised setup in the 718 Boxster. Electing to leave behind the soft-top for driving in fine weather saves another 8 kg.

Chassis-wise, the 718 Spyder RS combines componentry from the Cayman GT4 RS and the 718 Spyder, and the new open-topped RS gets PASM damping and ball-jointed suspension bearings, and rides 30 mm lower.

Parameters such as ride height, camber, track and anti-roll bar stiffness can be adjusted individually, with spring and dampers rates lower than those on the GT4 RS, while Porsche Torque Vectoring works with the mechanical limited-slip differential.

As with other RS models that have gone before it, the 718 Spyder RS can be optioned with the Weissach Package, bringing lightweight magnesium alloy wheels and a sport exhaust system with titanium tailpipes, fashioned after those on the limited-run, 991-generation GT2 RS-based Porsche 935.

Interior equipment for the 718 Spyder RS consists of an RS steering wheel trimmed in Race-Tex while the full, 918 Spyder-style bucket seats are standard-fit, featuring black leather with contrasting Race-Tex central sections in Arctic Grey or Carmine Red. A ‘Spyder RS’ logo in matching colour is embroidered on the headrests, with the dashboard and trim parts outfitted in leather.

Standard exterior colours include four solid and three metallic paint finishes, including a new Vanadium Grey Metallic along with Arctic Grey, Shark Blue (as seen on the 992-generation GT3) and Ruby Star Neo (as on the 718 Style Edition).