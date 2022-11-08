In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Pan Eu Jin / 8 November 2022 1:37 pm / 0 comments

Porsche has revealed the Style Editions for the Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, with edition-specific features including 20-inch wheels from the 718 Spyder with a Porsche crest on the wheel hub cover. The Style Edition can also be distinguished by its black tailpipes and the Porsche lettering in high-gloss silver at the rear. Specifically for the 718 Boxster, the side windows are embossed with the model’s name.

The 718 Boxster Style you see here is finished with a unique Ruby Star Neo exterior colour – a modern interpretation of the Ruby Star colour first seen on the 964-generation Porsche 911 Carrera RS.

Inside, the Style Edition gets black leather upholstery with Chalk contrast stitching, illuminated stainless steel door sills and a Porsche crest on the headrests. Standard features on the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman Style Edition include ParkAssist, heated steering wheel and seats, Chalk contrast stitching for the floor mats and Power Steering Plus.

Both the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster Style Editions are based on the entry-level 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster with 300 PS and 380 Nm of torque from a 2.0 litre turbocharged flat-four petrol engine. The engine is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while the seven-speed PDK gearbox is available as an option. Both models take 5.1 seconds (4.7 seconds with PDK) to complete the 0-100 km/h run before topping at 275 km/h.