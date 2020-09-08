In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 8 September 2020 12:30 pm / 0 comments

As promised earlier this year, Porsche has finally introduced the seven-speed PDK (Porsche Doppelkupplung) for the flagship 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder. The fast-shifting gearbox was recently offered as an option for the 718 GTS models as well.

How much quicker is the PDK compared to the six-speed manual? Well, with 420 PS and 420 Nm produced from their 4.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-six engines, both PDK-equipped Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder will accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. That is 0.5 seconds quicker than the manual version, and will hit the 200 km/h mark in 13.4 seconds (0.4 seconds faster).

Notable features here include the addition of the PDK Sport for maximum performance, as well as a shorter ratio for the seventh-gear. There’s also an enhanced mechanical locking rear differential (with locking values of 30% and 37% compared with the manual’s 22% and 27%) which Porsche says offers better longitudinal and lateral dynamics.

Announced alongside the PDK gearbox are some upgrades to the equipment list. For starters, the existing Alcantara fabric will be replaced with high-quality Race-Tex material, which is a type of microfibre used for racing seats. This improves seating “breathability” and offers better support.

Other additions include the new Python Green paint, 20-inch wheels in Aurum (previously only available for the Cayman GT4), and the option of fitting conventional tyres instead of ultra-high-performance rubbers.

Meanwhile, the PDK on the 718 GTS models also improves century sprint time by 0.5 seconds. Both the Cayman GTS and Boxster GTS will do the sprint in four seconds and hit 200 km/h in 13.7 seconds (also 0.4 seconds quicker). The Sport Chrono pack is standard, and in Sport Plus mode, drivers can execute Launch Control. The question now is, will you choose the PDK over the stick, though?

