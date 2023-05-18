Amidst the slew of new models for the Malaysian market, the 2023 Malaysia Autoshow also hosted an autonomous vehicle test bed for artificial intelligence using a Perodua Bezza, built and operated by Reka, a Malaysian artificial intelligence automation company which specialises in artificial intelligence, software and machine learning for autonomous driving.
The artificial intelligence-driven autonomous vehicle project at Reka commenced in 2016, and has since evolved with advancements in technology and in the industry perception of autonomous technology for industrial purposes, according to Reka.
This exercise in testing autonomous driving in the Perodua Bezza used – as seen in these images – focuses on software and machine learning, says Reka COO Mohd Amri Mohd Din, which is why the modifications carried out for autonomous driving are via additional hardware and actuators affixed to the existing driver controls for the steering, throttle and brakes of the production car.
A sensor suite comprised of cameras, lidar and radar supplies data to the artificial intelligence onboard the test bed’s autonomous driving system in order to identify and understand obstacles, thus helping the car make decisions on navigating a course and how to respond to a range of scenarios by controlling acceleration, steering and braking.
Outside of the walking-pace demonstration held at MAEPS for the 2023 Malaysia Autoshow, the autonomous vehicle test bed is tested exclusively on the dedicated test route for autonomous vehicles in Cyberjaya, and the Reka lab is also situated in Cyberjaya for ease of logistics for the autonomous vehicle testing team, Amri said.
Beyond the potential for self-driving vehicles on public roads such as those being trialled in Cyberjaya, Reka hopes to highlight the potential in autonomous vehicle technology for industrial purposes, said Amri.
“We’ve done a project in Singapore that aimed to increase port efficiency while reducing accidents due to human error. By programming our autonomous vehicles to prioritise safety, we were able to develop a reliable and efficient solution for industrial use,” he said.
Further afield from the automotive realm, further developments by Reka in this area also led to the creation of PLExyz, the firm’s crowd analytics for indoor navigation, the firm said.
This technology employs AI and machine learning algorithms to analyse and predict crowd movement, which Reka says can be useful for crowd control purposes in a variety of settings. The potential for this technology is vast, and could help improve safety and efficiency in a range of industrial and public applications, said Reka.
Good move, as especially Bezza drivers need all the additional intelligence they can get.
A bezza driver affair with your wife is it?
There’s a saying about Bezza drivers. “Kau dengan babi takda Bezza”
Babe and babies are cute,
The other H brand one, they call them soHai
Bagus, Autonomous Car sharing Trek App booking
Demand Responsive Transit DRT can grow rapidly.
https://paultan.org/2023/05/15/rapid-kl-announces-new-demand-responsive-transit-drt-shuttle-van-lrt-universiti-to-um-rm1-via-trek/
good job REKA…there a lot can be improve on design feature your steering handling can bypass wiring it on motor electric power steering itself…
Too generic. This article not explaining what are capability of the Test Car unit. What level of safety assist? Drive assist level? What are the autonomous features compared to those available in the market
just wait and see. 2 things will eventually happen.
1. this become another hangat tahi ayam project as many other malaysian projects.
2. this become very good, and then REKA move their operation to Indonesia, because Malaysia policies not good (remember Airasia, Grab?)
There should have been more research on enhancing the natural intelligence of our human species, but we have chosen the easier path of creating an artificial one, which will eventually likely to dominate over ours.
hard to research and improve humans, because religion prevents it. sikit sikit will feel offended. sikit sikit haram. even coldplay concert also huru hara by these Talibans. How to improve? Forever stuck in stone-age lah, stay in gua tempurung.