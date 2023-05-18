In Local News / By Danny Tan / 18 May 2023 9:52 am / 14 comments

Click to enlarge

PJ folks, MBPJ has announced that Jalan Yong Shook Lin in Section 52 a.k.a. PJ State will be closed to traffic tomorrow, May 19, from midnight to midnight.

This stretch in front of Laman MBPJ will be closed to all traffic to make way for MBPJ’s Riang Raya @ PJ event, which is a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house. It starts at 7.45pm tomorrow at Laman MBPJ along Jalan Yong Shook Lin, and it’s open to all.

Motorists, check out the map above for the diversion in PJ State. If you have lunch there or errands to run on Friday afternoon, take note and drive safe.