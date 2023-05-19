In Cars, Chery, International News / By Gerard Lye / 19 May 2023 2:23 pm / 4 comments

Images of the Chery Omoda 3 have surfaced in China, revealing a compact SUV that appears to be about the size of a Perodua Ativa. The Omoda 3 will be for export markets and it has a close sibling in the form of the Tiggo 3x, which received a major facelift for the 2023 model year.

As such, the Omoda 3 should share the same dimensions with the Tiggo 3x, which measures 4,200 mm long, 1,760 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,555 mm. By comparison, the Ativa is 4,065 mm long, 1,710 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,525 mm.

No powertrain details are available for now, but by association, the Omoda 3 is expected to get the Tiggo 3x’s 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine rated at 116 PS (114 hp or 85 kW and 143 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT featuring nine virtual speeds.

Design-wise, the Omoda 3 is pretty much identical to its sister model, sporting the same dual-tier lighting setup at the front. The upper LED daytime running lights feature a distinctive signature with dashed lines that seemingly blend into the upper grille, while the main headlamps and fog lamps are placed in the corners of the lower apron.

Viewed from the side, we find a rising beltline, black body cladding, a two-tone paint scheme and a set of 17-inch wheels (with 205/50 profile tyres). The rear end of the Omoda 3 gets high-mounted taillights that are connected by what looks like a light bar that stretches across the tailgate, joined by silver trim at the bottom of the bumper.

2023 Chery Tiggo 3x facelift

Inside, the compact SUV’s dashboard is taken up by a large touchscreen infotainment system that is accompanied by a digital instrument cluster. Physical controls for the air-conditioning system are present here, placed just below the central air vents, while the centre console has a cowled section for a storage cubby just ahead of the gear lever and controls for other vehicle functions.

With Chery’s return to Malaysia, a slew of SUVs have already been planned for our market, including the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro that will be locally assembled. Should the Omoda 3 join the list of models that will be sold here to rival the Perodua Ativa and Honda WR-V?