Toyo Open Country A/T 3 now in Malaysia – all-terrain tyre for SUVs, 4x4s and trucks; 14 sizes; from RM500

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 May 2023 12:44 pm / 1 comment

At the launch of the Proxes Sport 2 at Awana last weekend, Toyo Malaysia also gave the Toyo Open Country A/T III (OPAT3) its local debut. The OPAT3 is an all-terrain tyre for SUVs, 4x4s and trucks, and this latest generation features increased lateral grooves for improved off-road traction in challenging conditions.

The OPAT3 effectively replaces the Open Country A/T Plus, and the main area of improvement is in dry handling, with milder gains in off-road traction. Interestingly, Toyo’s spider chart shows a marginal increase in noise, but if you’re going the A/T route you might already be factoring in a louder ride, and since nothing comes for free, that might be the price to pay for the much improved on-road handling.

Speaking of that, the Japanese tyre maker says that the OPAT3’s traction index in the contact area is up by a significant 41% over the OP Plus. Traction index is calculated from pattern elements that are effective for traction in the contact area between tyre and surface.

This is all down to the new tread pattern design, which sports a ‘five variable pitch pattern’ (low pattern noise), staggered shoulder lugs (better off-road traction) and stone ejectors (protects against damage caused by stone drilling).

There are also large traction blocks. If you zoom in on the bunga, you’ll see zigzag blocks and zigzag grooves – the former delivers improved traction from the edge effect, while the latter boosts off-road performance. Not least in terms of off-road traction are the OPAT3’s square shoulders and exposed biting edges.

Toyo’s latest A/T tyre – fitted on the Mitsubishi Triton and new Toyota Hilux GR Sport at the event – also features what the company calls a buttress design on the sidewall for better durability and protection against external damage. The Open Country A/T III is available in 14 sizes, ranging from 15- to 20-inch. The price range is from RM500 to RM1,200 per piece.