Toyo Proxes Sport 2 launched in Malaysia – second-gen UHP tyre, 31 sizes from 18′ to 20′, from RM700

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 May 2023 10:46 am / 0 comments

Toyo Tires has launched the Toyo Proxes Sport 2 tyre in Malaysia. As its name suggests, this is an ultra high performance (UHP) sequel to the Toyo Proxes Sport, bringing about improvements in every area, but especially in wet braking and wet performance departments.

“The Proxes Sport 2 is optimised for high torque powertrains, to deliver an exciting ride for all sports drivers. With our commitment to innovation and excellence, we are confident that this series of tyres will quickly become a top choice for drivers seeking an ultra high performance tyre,” said Tan Song Chye, president and MD of Toyo Tyre Sales and Marketing Malaysia.

The Proxes Sport 2 (PS2; sorry Michelin fans, I’ll return it later) improvements can be attributed to three areas – the new asymmetric tread compound, new structure design and the new tread pattern design. Together, dry braking distance for the PS2 is 4% shorter compared to the Proxes Sport, while wet braking distance is 16% shorter than the previous model, which was a competent UHP tyre.

The PS2’s asymmetric tread compound is exactly what it says on the label – the tread compound on the inside half of the tyre differs from the compound on the outside. Using Toyo’s ‘Nano Balance Technology’, the inside half gets a flexible polymer matrix design and high loading silica with high dispersion, while the outside gets a high elastic polymer matrix design and flocculated silica with controlled dispersion.

The idea behind this asymmetric tread compound is to have a flexible compound for the inside and a rigid compound for the outside of the tyre. The latter increases contact with the road surface, while the latter suppresses deformation under heavy load. With this, braking and handling is improved.

The novel asymmetric tread compound is supported by a stronger structure featuring a high stiffness cap ply and ‘maximum stiffness’ belt.

The PS2’s tread pattern also features an asymmetric design for the ribs. Of note are the traction groove edge on the innermost rib (better traction and braking), high stiffness outer rib (more cornering grip and stability) and shallow sub grooves (better handling).

The tread design also sports a dynamic taper design with lateral grooves that improve braking performance by suppressing groove edge pressure during braking. This brings about even contact pressure distribution (reduces deformation at block edge) and increased block stiffness.

The new Toyo Proxes Sport 2 is available in 31 sizes from 18- to 20-inch, covering the C-segment as well as the popular premium compact executive class, as reflected in the choice of demo cars – BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Lexus IS, which looks really menacing in facelift form. Prices range from RM700 to RM1,300 per piece. Check out the size chart in the gallery below to see if they have yours.