23 May 2023

In the dynamic world of pickup trucks, where prowess meets practicality, tyres remain a pivotal element in defining performance, safety, and overall driving experience.

Highway Terrain (H/T), All-Terrain (A/T), and Mud Terrain (M/T) tyres each offer unique advantages that suit specific driving environments and styles. Understanding the differences, benefits, and limitations of each tyre type can significantly enhance your pickup truck’s capabilities and match your personal preferences.

Highway Terrain (H/T) Tyres

Highway Terrain (H/T) tyres, true to their name, are the kings of the tarmac. They are designed for comfort, fuel efficiency, and longevity on tarred roads, making them the ideal choice for daily commuting and long-distance travels.

The tread pattern of H/T tyres provide a quiet and smooth ride, reducing road noise that can compromise comfort during lengthy journeys.

On the downside, H/T tyres may not be the best option off-road. Although they can handle light off-road duties, their performance diminishes in more challenging terrains, such as deep mud, loose sand, or rocky landscapes.

Some example models include the Michelin LTX Trail, Goodyear Wrangler range, Bridgestone Dueler H/T range and Toyo Open Country H/T.

Typically almost all Malaysian market pickup trucks come with H/T tyres from the factory, with a few exceptions which we will get to later.

All-Terrain (A/T) Tyres

Striking a balance between the tarmac and the trails are the All-Terrain (A/T) tyres. A/T tyres offer increased off-road capability while still maintaining commendable on-road manners.

They feature more aggressive tread patterns than H/T tyres for better grip on loose surfaces, yet they maintain a level of refinement to keep road noise and ride harshness in check on paved roads.

A/T tyres are popular among weekend warriors, offering enough versatility to transition from the office parking lot on Friday to the wilderness camping site on Saturday.

As previously mentioned, the only pickup trucks that come with A/T tyres from the factory are the Ford Ranger Raptor, which wear BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tyres in 285/70R17 size, the limited edition Mitsubishi Triton Phantom Plus which come with Yokohama Geolandar A/T tyres, and the Toyota Hilux E spec which come with Bridgestone Dueler A/T tyres.

Many pickup truck owners who don’t even intend to go off-roading switch to A/T tyres for the macho looks, but if you have plans to do so, just remember that in situations like handling or braking in the wet, A/T tyres will fall short of H/T tyres capabilities.

Other than the mentioned BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2, some other A/T tyre models available in Malaysia include Michelin LTX Force, Bridgestone Dueler A/T 697, Hankook Dynapro ATM RF10 and the recently launched Toyo Open Country A/T 3.

Nevertheless, while A/T tyres might be the jack-of-all-trades, they may not be the masters of extreme terrains, which are M/T tyres.

Mud Terrain (M/T) Tyres

If your pickup truck frequents mud-laden paths, rocky trails, or sandy dunes more than the average mall parking lot, Mud Terrain (M/T) tyres are the undisputed champions.

Designed for maximum traction on challenging surfaces, M/T tyres feature large, aggressive tread blocks and reinforced sidewalls that can endure the harshness of the off-road world.

M/T tyres, however, are not the best companions on the highway. Their aggressive design leads to a louder ride, and their softer compound wears down faster on tarmac. Furthermore, M/T tyres might not perform optimally in wet highway conditions, which is another important factor to consider.

Some example M/T tyre models available in Malaysia include BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3, Maxxis Bighorn MT-764, Goodyear Wrangler MT/R and Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003.

Which type of tyre should I use on my pickup truck?

In conclusion, the best tyre for your pickup truck heavily depends on your driving preferences and conditions. H/T tyres are ideal for road warriors valuing comfort and fuel efficiency, while A/T tyres are the versatile option for those seeking balanced on and off-road performance. M/T tyres, though less comfortable on paved roads, excel in tackling the roughest terrains.

Choose wisely, and your truck’s tyres will empower you to conquer any path with confidence and safety.