2024 Ducati Monster now in Iceberg White colour

In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 May 2023 11:34 am / 0 comments

Just a colour update for the 2024 Ducati Monster and Monster Plus which now comes in Iceberg White. The Iceberg White paint option with red seat joins the current choices of Ducati Red and Aviator Grey, while the previous Dark Stealth option is dropped.

Current pricing for the Monster in Malaysia is RM75,900. The new Iceberg White Monster is expected in Ducati showrooms in Europe mid this year while stock for Malaysia would be more likely towards year end or early 2024.

Things are unchanged inside the engine room with a Testastretta 11 V-twin pumping out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch and chain final drive.

For suspension a non-adjustable 43 mm diameter upside-fork with 130 mm travel holds up the front with a preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear. Braking is done with Brembo M4.32 Monobloc four-piston callipers on 320 mm discs while a single 245 mm disc and Brembo calliper stops the rear wheel.

A complete suit of electronic riding aids gives wheelie control, launch control and cornering ABS, complemented by three ride modes and eight-level traction control. A TFT-LCD display measuring 4.3-inches displays all the necessary information and the optional Ducati Multimedia System module gives Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.

14-litres of fuel is carried in the tank while weight is listed at 188 kg wet with seat height set at 820 mm. Full LED lighting issued throughout on the Monster, including directional LED turn signals inset into the front body cowl below the fuel tank.