Works ministry acknowledges shortcomings of RFID toll system, says steps being taken to address issues

In Local News / 24 May 2023

The public works ministry (KKR) has acknowledged that there are technical shortcomings with regards to the implementation of radio frequency identification (RFID) for toll collection, but said that steps are being taken to address issues with the system and improve its performance.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, deputy works minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad stated that the Malaysian highway authority (LLM) had requested highway concessionaires make more frequent adjustments in RFID lanes to improve the efficiency of the system, Bernama reports.

He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah), who asked why the RFID system was still experiencing problems leading to congestion at toll plazas and the government’s plans to overcome the problem.

Abdul Rahman said that at present, the gantry bar at RFID lanes could not be removed to overcome the problem of congestion because it involves legal issues and other related matters.

With regards to the issue of insufficient balance causing users to be stuck at toll gantries, he said that highway operators had also been requested to enhance awareness among highway users on the need to ensure they have sufficient balance in their Touch ‘n Go cards and eWallet balance before starting their journey to avoid interruptions when making toll transactions.

He added that the government was in the process of fine-tuning the implementation of the multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) toll collection system, expected to be in place by 2025, and that payment options for consumers will be diversified ahead of that. “This will indirectly help users to overcome the issue of not having sufficient balance when going through the gantry at the toll plaza, and thus further facilitate the movement of highway users,“ he said.