Kia Carens 1.5L now with captain seats in Indonesia – 6-seater MPV for RM128k, just 2k more than 7-seater

26 May 2023

The fourth-generation Kia Carens has been on sale in Indonesia since August last year. The familiar MPV name is now attached to a three-row vehicle for emerging markets, and in Indonesia, the Carens is positioned as a more premium rival to the likes of the new Honda BR-V, Toyota Veloz and Mitsubishi Xpander.

Kia offers two variants of the Carens KY in the republic, a 1.5L naturally aspirated version with 115 PS/144 Nm and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT, Kia’s name for CVT), and a 1.4L turbo with 140 PS, 242 Nm and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 1.5L IVT is a seven-seater while the 1.4T is a six-seater with two captain seats in the middle row.

Now, the captain chairs in a 2-2-2 layout is also available on the 1.5L. Priced at Rp 414.6 juta (RM127,793), the new 1.5L 6-seater splits the 1.5L 7-seater (RM125,639) and the top dog 1.4T (RM143,949). Surprisingly, the premium for the 1.5L 6-seater is only around RM2,000, which makes it look really good value if you don’t need the extra seat.

As per the 1.4T, the new variant’s two individual middle row chairs get tray tables, recline, manual armrest and a very cool one-touch electric tumble function for easy access to the third row. Yup, all you need to do is press a button, and this convenience sets the Carens apart in Indonesia’s crowded MPV field.

As for the other features, the new variant follows its seven-seater sister, with front ventilated seats, front sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging, USB charging for all three rows (Type C), manual window blinds, an 8.0-inch head unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and wait for it, an eight-speaker Bose audio system. I guess now we know why it’s more expensive than the rest of the field.

As you can see in the pics below, the Carens also sports fancy LED lighting on the outside and nice detailing in the cabin – check out the pattern on the dash/door panels and seats. What do you think of the Carens, and would it work in Malaysia at the above prices? Also, would Malaysians pay higher for a regular B-segment powertrain if the car comes with premium features?

GALLERY: 2023 Kia Carens, Indonesia-spec