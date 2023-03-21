In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 21 March 2023 3:38 pm / 0 comments

In addition to the Mitsubishi Triton XRT Concept, both the Xpander and Xpander Cross facelifts are currently on display at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show, so here are some photos of the updated seven-seat models.

Visual changes for the Xpander include new T-shaped main headlamps that sit beneath revised LED positioning lights. The two-tier lighting setup flanks a revised grille featuring thicker horizontal slats and a diamond-patterned mesh, while the lower apron has been tweaked but still accommodates circular fog lamps.

At the rear, you’ll find a reprofiled tailgate accompanied by a new bumper as well as slightly slimmer LED combination taillights. These changes are applied to both the Xpander and Xpander Cross, but the latter is further differentiated by its more rugged grille, bumpers and wheel arch cladding. Despite the off-road-inspired look, both models actually share the same ground clearance of 220 mm.

Inside, the dashboard has been simplified and no longer sports a diagonally curved character line, with horizontal lines giving a better sense of spaciousness. The touchscreen head unit is now larger at nine inches (on selected variants), while the driver holds a redesigned steering wheel with a smaller centre boss.

Elsewhere, the air-conditioning system now comes with a small display as well as toggle switches, replacing the rotary dials on the pre-facelift model. Selected variants also get an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold and the centre console has been tweaked slightly to have large storage spaces.

In Thailand, the Xpander range consists of the GLS-LTD priced at 799,000 baht (RM104,388) and GT at 895,000 baht (RM116,930). Available features halogen reflector headlamps, 17-inch wheels, a 4.2-inch multi-info display, keyless entry and start, synthetic leather seat upholstery, a rear view camera, Active Stability Control, ABS, traction control, EBD, brake assist as well as a nine-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The Xpander Cross comes in just one variant retailing at 946,000 baht (RM123,565), with the higher premium netting most of the features of the GT, but with the addition of LED headlamps, an eight-inch LCD instrument cluster display, a PM2.5 air filter, an auto-dimming rear view mirror and Active Yaw Control.

All Xpander models are front-wheel drive and powered by a 4A91 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine featuring MIVEC, DOHC and idling stop technology. The gasohol-compliant mill makes 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, with an Eco-Dynamic CVT handling power transmission.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander facelift (Thailand market)

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander Cross facelift (Thailand market)