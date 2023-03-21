In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 21 March 2023 12:26 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi has previewed the next generation of the Triton by showing off the Triton XRT Concept, which is making its debut at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show. Referring to the Japanese carmaker’s ‘Challenge 2025’ mid-term business plan announcement, the production version of the all-new Triton is set to debut in Thailand by July this year.

Upon arrival, the sixth-generation Triton will replace its predecessor that was first introduced in 2014 – it was given facelift in 2018. In the time the fifth-generation Triton has been around, Mitsubishi has gone through a few changes, with the most significant being announced in 2016 when the company joined the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

With the collaboration, Mitsubishi has access to more resources to develop products, and we’re already beginning to see the effects of this. The upcoming Colt is related to the latest Renault Clio, and we’ve already seen the second-generation ASX that is a rebadged Captur.

The next Triton reportedly follows along this path and will make the switch to a new ladder-frame chassis shared with the Nissan Navara, albeit significantly updated by Mitsubishi to suit its purposes – the company claims the platform is all new and fully developed by them.

However, it does appear that the next Triton will share some parts with the Navara, as can be seen with the very similar window line and the lack of the previously-characteristic J-line separating the cabin and cargo sections. One advantage of the new platform is space, as the Navara’s wheelbase spans 3,150 mm, making it 150 mm longer than current Triton – this should allow for more interior space.

No powertrain details were given, but it is said the platform will be accompanied by a new engine. The previous 4N15 turbodiesel will likely be replaced with the 4N16, the latter already making its debut with the facelifted sixth-generation Caravan that went on sale in Japan last October.

The 4N16 has the same engine capacity as the 4N15 and also comes with DOHC and MIVEC (Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control). In the Caravan, the mill is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission with Jatco, and if this is also true for the new Triton, it will be an upgrade from the previous six-speed automatic gearbox used.

As for the design, the Triton XRT Concept looks properly menacing with a rugged and more upright face that features a large rectangular grille. This is joined by a two-tier lighting setup also seen on the fifth-generation facelift, although the slim upper daytime running lights now sport J-shaped elements above the main headlamps that flanking a rectangular grille. The rear taillights also appear to be reprofiled.

Prominent overfenders and mud-terrain tyres have also been fitted to give the concept an even bolder look, complemented by a distinctive camouflage design that the company says is inspired by “lava rock packed with condensed energy.” The production version will look very similar to the concept you see here, just without some of the add-on parts mentioned. Hafriz Shah, who is currently at Bangkok, pointed out the concept is a thinly-veiled production car that comes with parking sensors all around.

At certain angles where the light catches just right, you’ll also see the side graphics of 10 parallel lines that point to the resurgent Ralliart brand. The current Triton is already a winner of last year’s Asia Cross Country Rally, and the next-generation Triton will take over from it in hopes of ensuring the nameplate takes a second straight victory this year.

What do you think of the Triton XRT Concept that previews the next-generation Triton? Does it look like a major improvement over the soon-to-be outgoing model?

GALLERY: 2023 Mitsubishi Triton XRT Concept official photos