In Local News / By Danny Tan / 26 May 2023 12:04 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA) has announced road closures for the Larian Perpaduan Selangor 2023 running event, which will happen tomorrow morning (May 27). The closures will be from 6.30am till 9.30am.

Looking at the supplied map, it looks like the run will happen around the Taman Tasik Shah Alam lake, passing Persiaran Tasik, Persiaran Dato Menteri and Bulatan Permai, before making a U-turn at Bulatan Bestari and finishing with Persiaran Masjid. Best to avoid the area tomorrow morning.

Separately, the Shah Alam city council also announced that the Persiaran Perbandaran traffic light junction will be closed till May 31, every night from 9pm till 4am the following day. Motorists can still turn left, or right, and make a U-turn to continue their journey on Persiaran Perbandaran – see the graphic above. Be alert and drive safe.