RON97 petrol price June 2023 week one update – premium fuel price up two sen to RM3.37 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Danny Tan / 31 May 2023 5:43 pm / 2 comments

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time once more for the weekly fuel price update, as the ministry of finance announces the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of June 1 to 7.

There’s a surprise this week. After being unchanged for the longest time – since the end of last year actually – the price of RON 97 petrol has gone up by two sen this week, which means that the fuel will retail at RM3.37 per litre, from last week’s RM3.35.

As per usual, RON 95 remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. No change to the price of diesel either, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B7 blend at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 7, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 22nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 229th in total since the format’s introduction at the beginning of 2019.