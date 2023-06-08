All-new 2024 Mitsubishi Triton world debut on July 26 in Thailand – next-gen truck based on XRT Concept

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 8 June 2023 11:49 am / 0 comments

The all-new 2024 Mitsubishi Triton will be making its world debut on July 26 this year. Unsurprisingly, the next-generation pick-up truck will be unveiled in Thailand, the global production hub of one-tonne trucks.

According to Headlightmag, the new Triton will debut in four-door Double Cab form as well as a Mega Cab body, with the Single Cab to join the range later. Word is that Mitsubishi’s truck will be powered by a 4N16 2.4 litre DOHC turbodiesel engine, and electrification (hybrid) is a possibility, with a full EV truck in the works.

As for how it’s going to look like, MMC previewed the new Triton with the XRT Concept at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show in March. The showcar looks very different from the current fifth-generation Triton, which was first introduced in 2014 and facelifted in 2018.

Mitsubishi says that the Triton’s platform is all new and is fully developed by themselves. The XRT’s shape is significantly more square and upright compared to today’s truck, and the Triton’s characteristic J-line border between the cab and bed is gone. The face has a big, square grille with the Mitsubishi script sitting proudly on top, and two-tier headlamps – the ‘brows’ are LED daytime running lights.

The macho concept truck sports a snorkel, hardcore ‘lipan’ tyres and a camouflage that integrates the Ralliart lines. What do you think of the XRT Concept that previews the upcoming new Triton?

GALLERY: 2023 Mitsubishi Triton XRT Concept official photos