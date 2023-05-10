In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 10 May 2023 1:02 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors recently provided an update on its product rollout as part of its ‘Challenge 2025’ mid-term business plan. This was revealed along with the Japanese carmaker’s financial results for FY2022, which is from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

According to the company’s presentation deck, FY2023 will see the debut of six models. Of the six, two models have already celebrated their premiere, including the second-generation ASX, which is a rebadged Renault Captur, while the other is the Delica Mini that replaces the eK X Space.

As for the remaining models, one of them will be a hybrid version of the Xpander. Since its debut in 2017, the seven-seater has only been offered only with a pure internal combustion engine in several ASEAN markets (including Malaysia), and this has not changed when it was facelifted in 2021.

Mitsubishi did not provide details of the Xpander HEV’s powertrain, but the teaser image shows it will have a familiar light signature at the front. Judging by one of the presentation slides, the Xpander HEV could make its debut sometime in 2024 – Mitsubishi’s FY2023 is from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

The sixth-generation Triton pick-up truck will also debut in July this year after being previewed by the XRT Concept at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show. The redesigned Triton will reportedly make the switch to a new ladder-frame chassis shared with the Nissan Navara, albeit significantly updated by Mitsubishi to suit its purposes – the company claims the platform is completely new and fully developed by them.

A new engine is also said to accompany the new platform, with the 4N15 2.4 four-cylinder turbodiesel making way for the 4N16 that is used in the latest Nissan Caravan. In the Caravan, the mill is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission with Jatco, and if this is also true for the new Triton, it will be an upgrade from the previous six-speed automatic gearbox used.

In Mitsubishi’s original announcement of Challenge 2025, an unnamed model simply labelled ‘Pickup BEV’ was shown, which was speculated to be an all-electric version of the next-generation Triton. However, this model doesn’t appear to be included in the carmaker’s product rollout plan through 2025, so we will likely need to wait a little while longer – the company previously said it wants 50% of global sales top be electrified by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

Next on the list is a production version of the XFC Concept that first appeared in Vietnam last October. The upcoming compact SUV will go on sale in several ASEAN markets this year, with an electrified variant also planned.

Last but not least, FY2023 will also see the return of the Colt nameplate. Set to debut on June 8, the reborn Colt shares the same CMF-B platform with the fifth-generation Renault Clio – Mitsubishi is part of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan – but unlike the ASX, the styling will be Mitsubishi’s own.

Shifting our focus to the sales side of things, Mitsubishi reported it sold 834,000 vehicles globally in FY2022. For FY2023, it is forecasting 917,000 units, with the ASEAN region making up the bulk with 311,000 units (up 49,000 units or 19% from FY2022). In Malaysia specifically, 24,000 units were sold in FY2022, but for FY2023, Mitsubishi expects a modest increase to 25,000 units.