By Mick Chan / 19 October 2022 2:27 pm

Mitsubishi has unveiled the XFC Concept in Vietnam ahead of going on display at the Vietnam Motor Show 2022 that takes place October 26 to 30, and the concept vehicle will preview a compact SUV that is set to go on sale in several Asean markets from next year.

This is the concept that has previously been reported to preview a B-segment SUV entry that will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3, among other compact crossover models.

“We will launch the new compact SUV sequentially in Asean markets including Vietnam in the fiscal year 2023, [and] we plan to add an electrified variant to the line-up for rolling out in regions outside Asean,” said Mitsubishi Motors president and CEO Takao Kato.

Mitsubishi has had an entry in this particular market segment with the ASX that has been around since 2010, and while the most recent refresh of the nameplate made its debut for Europe, that is essentially a rebadged Renault Captur; markets such as Australia continue to get the first-generation model in updated form.

The XFC Concept is the latest from Mitsubishi to wear the Dynamic Shield front-end visual treatment, and is joined by L-shaped headlamps which reside above the daytime running lights which are made to look like louvres, the two lighting units joined to form a T-shape.

Flared wheel arches house the wheels, and the window line kinks upwards slightly as it passed over the rear wheel. At the rear, the T-shaped tail lamps mirror the design of the headlamps, for the purpose of giving the XFC Concept visual width at the read end as well.

The interior of the XFC Concept has been designed to provide good forward visibility and therefore ease of use, says Mitsubishi. Here, the cabin can be seen to feature a dual-widescreen digital display comprised of driver instrumentation and a central infotainment display that can show information such as navigation, road surface conditions and other necessary information, the manufacturer said.

While specific technical details for the XFC Concept have yet to be revealed, Mitsubishi says that the concept gets four drive modes – Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud – where the Wet mode is a first in a Mitsubishi vehicle. This mode in particular has been designed with usage in Asean countries in mind, to enable safe driving on roads that have been suddenly flooded.