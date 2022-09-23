In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / 23 September 2022 3:33 pm / 0 comments

While the 2023 Mitsubishi ASX goes on sale in Europe essentially as a rebadged Renault Captur, with which it shares the CMF-B platform, the Australian market will retain the current generation of the crossover that precedes the just-launched model, according to Car Expert.

Mitsubishi Australia plans to introduce a 2023 model year update for the ASX, the publication wrote, and official information on the ASX for the Australian market will be provided later, it added. The current ASX is on its third facelift since it was first revealed in 2009, before Mitsubishi confirmed its plans to obtain and rebrand two models for the European market.

Despite its age, the current ASX continues to be a strong seller in Australia, where the crossover currently holds a 10% market share in the year-to-date according to Australian VFACTS sales data for the month of August, according to Car Expert.

The 2023 Mitsubishi ASX for Europe is rebranded from the Renault Captur, sharing its CMF-B architecture

In Australia, this sees the ASX rank fourth in sales for its category in August 2022, with 7,797 units sold, after the MG ZS with 13,072 units, Mazda CX-30 with 11,036 units and the Hyundai Kona with 8,335 units.

As for the 2023 ASX for Europe that made its debut this week, this goes on sale in selected European markets from March 2023 with four powertrain options; two 1.6 litre hybrids including a PHEV, a 1.3 litre turbocharged mild-hybrid and a 1.0 litre three-cylinder turbo petrol base model.

