Buy a BMW iX, get solar panels for zero emissions with Solaroo, Quill Automobiles and Millennium Welt

In Advertorial, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Sales & Promotions / By Paul Tan / 9 June 2023 8:37 pm / Comments are Disabled

One of the common criticisms on EV ownership in Malaysia is that it is not a truly zero emissions affair because of the existence of coal and gas in TNB’s generation mix. But what if you could recharge your EV with electricity generated from solar power instead of TNB power? Now that would make for true zero emissions driving, wouldn’t it?

That’s exactly what you can do if you buy a BMW iX from BMW dealers Quill Automobiles and Millennium Welt. They’ve partnered with Solaroo to offer a complimentary 4.4 kWp rooftop solar PV system consisting of 8 panels, worth RM20,000 when you purchase a BMW iX. If you have a bigger rooftop and additional budget, you can even customise the system further to meet your specific requirements, such as upgrading to a system size of between 6.6 kWp to 13.2 kWp.

By integrating a rooftop solar PV system, BMW iX owners can effectively harness renewable energy sources while reducing their carbon footprint, thereby increasing the sustainability of their driving experience.

The programme includes two years of free maintenance for the rooftop solar PV system, complemented by insurance coverage that provides one-for-one parts replacements.

Solaroo is no new player to the game, they are a leading provider of rooftop solar photovoltaic (“PV”) solutions, wholly-owned by Pekat Group Berhad (“Pekat”) with the safest solar PV system. According to Solaroo co-founder Mr Johann Sze, a 4.4 kWp system can generate approximately 458kWh of electricity per month, which is enough to offset the electricity consumption resulting from four full charges of the BMW iX xDrive50, given the EV’s battery size of 110kWh (x 4 = 440 kWh). With an impressive range of up to 630km per full charge, that means 2,520 km of truly zero emissions driving every month.

A 4.4 kWp system can generate approximately 458kWh of electricity per month, which is enough to offset the electricity consumption resulting from four full charges of the BMW iX xDrive50, given the EV’s battery size of 110kWh (x 4 = 440 kWh). With an impressive range of up to 630km per full charge, that means 2,520 km of truly zero emissions driving every month.

“At Quill Automobiles, we are thrilled to join forces with a fellow BMW dealership, Millennium Welt, to partner with Solaroo in offering this innovative rooftop solar programme to our valued BMW iX customers,” said Alex Tang, Dealer Principal at Quill Automobiles.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to shaping a better future and providing our customers with exceptional experiences. By integrating sustainable energy solutions with state-of-the-art EV technology, we enable our customers to make a positive impact on the environment while enjoying the numerous benefits of renewable energy.”

Nicholas Lee, Dealer Principal of Millennium Welt Seremban, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “As a forward-thinking dealership, Millennium Welt is delighted to collaborate with Solaroo alongside Quill Automobiles to introduce this cutting-edge rooftop solar programme.”

“By combining both our expertise in automotive excellence with Solaroo’s sustainable energy solutions, we are offering BMW iX owners the opportunity to embark on a truly environmentally conscious journey. Together, we are committed to providing our customers with forward-looking mobility options that align with their values.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Quill Automobiles and Millennium Welt in this initiative, which empowers BMW iX owners to make a significant environmental impact through the adoption of renewable energy,” said Mr. Johann Sze, Co-founder of Solaroo.

“This programme allows users to embrace green energy in a meaningful way, extending their commitment to sustainability beyond their EVs. We are grateful for the trust placed in us by Quill Automobiles and Millennium Welt, and we look forward to driving positive change together.”

The BMW iX xDrive50, featuring a starting price tag of RM546,800, boasts a larger battery, more powerful electric motors, and a total system output of 523 horsepower and 765Nm of torque. It joins the iX xDrive40, iX1, and iX3 in BMW’s line-up of all-electric SUVs, available at Quill Automobiles and Millennium Welt.

To find out more, you may visit the links below.

LINK: Solaroo – your partner in cleaner energy

LINK: BMW Quill Automobiles

LINK: BMW Millennium Welt