Honda Malaysia’s ‘Gen H’ roadshow this weekend – funfair, games, freebies at Stadium Bukit Jalil

In Cars, Local News, Sales & Promotions / By Paul Tan / 16 June 2023 9:23 am / 0 comments

After last weekend’s carnival in Penang, Honda Malaysia’s ‘Gen H’ nationwide roadshow campaign is hitting the Klang Valley this weekend. The event will be held at the Stadium Bukit Jalil Car Park C from June 17-18, 10am till 10pm.

The Honda Gen H event will have funfair rides, a ‘carnival’, ‘a host of activities’, games and ‘irresistible freebies’. Of course, the full range of Honda’s e:HEV hybrid models (City, City Hatchback, Civic and HR-V) will be there for viewing and test drives. Best of all, admission is free.

Honda Gen H is a campaign for Honda Malaysia‘s hybrid tech and models, with the ‘H’ representing ‘Honda, Hybrid and Hype’. The company will have a nationwide roadshow “to share the joy and fun of Honda’s hybrid technology with Malaysians”.

“Honda Malaysia was the pioneer in introducing hybrid technology to Malaysians 19 years ago when we offered the Integrated Motor Assist (IMA) technology in the Civic Hybrid. Response to the IMA was positive and we went on to introduce the Sport Hybrid i-DCD in 2017 in the City and Jazz, which were value for money, fun to drive and performance driven, catering to the mass market. This effectively changed the perception of hybrid cars among Malaysians,” said HM’s MD and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura.

“Today, the technology has evolved significantly, with the latest in our advanced hybrid technology, the e:HEV, a two-motor hybrid system providing powerful performance and efficiency at the same time while keeping to the fun-to-drive DNA of Honda,” he added.

Today’s e:HEV hybrid powertrain works very differently from the IMA and i-DCD, with much more miles covered without the ICE, resulting in significantly better fuel economy.

The 1.5L e:HEV powertrain was first introduced to Malaysians in 2020 with the City, and it was a world debut for the sedan’s RS e:HEV variant. HM then rolled out the e:HEV for the City Hatchback and HR-V in 2022.

The latest and most powerful version of the technology debut in November 2022 with the Civic FE. The 2.0L powertrain makes 184 PS/315 Nm, and trumps the Civic Turbo in both 0-100 km/h acceleration (7.9 seconds vs 8.3 to 8.5 seconds) and fuel consumption (4.0 litres per 100 km vs 6.3 litres for the turbo) for a win-win.

To date, Honda Malaysia has sold more than 2,800 units of City with e:HEV tech, over 1,600 units of the City Hatchback and more than 2,600 units of the HR-V Hybrid. Close to 600 units of the Civic e:HEV have been shifted.