Puspakom Approved Customer Representative (PAR) launched – ‘official runner’ not replacing self-service

19 June 2023

Puspakom has established the Puspakom Approved Customer Representative (PAR), which is akin to a panel of ‘official runners’. Runners are the middleman that handle all your dealings with government agencies so you don’t have to queue, for a fee. Puspakom inspection requires time and effort, hence the common usage of middlemen.

The vehicle inspection company says that ‘runners’ aren’t appointed by Puspakom and it has no control and knowledge of the runners’ activities. PAR is an initiative to encourage runners to register with Puspakom.

Puspakom explains that while it believes that most runners have served customers sincerely and have gained their trust, there are runners who manipulate customers. It shares the Malay proverb Kerana nila setitik, rosak susu sebelanga, which is similar to One bad apple can spoil the barrel.

The PAR programme is an initiative to create a positive environment and a win-win situation for parties who do business at Puspakom, based on integrity and transparency. The company says that PARs have been screened by Puspakom with the help of the authorities. They do not have criminal records and have taken an ethics pledge.

It must be noted that while approved by Puspakom, dealing with a PAR is not the same as dealing with Puspakom itself – the company does not give or receive any commission from PARs and denies any liability, losses or damage to vehicles caused by PAR services.

Puspakom stresses that PAR is not replacing walk-ins; in fact, it welcomes and encourages the public to show up at Puspakom branches themselves for vehicle inspection. You can find the list of PAR according to states here.