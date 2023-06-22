In Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 June 2023 1:44 pm / 0 comments

Shah Alam residents, take note. There will be road closures around the city this Sunday, June 25, to make way for the PKNS Selangor International Race cycling event.

According to MBSA, affected roads in the city are Persiaran Tasik, Persiaran Masjid, Persiaran Kayangan, Persiaran Hishamuddin, Persiaran Sukan, Persiaran Raja Muda, Persiaran Dato’ Menteri, Persiaran Bestari, Persiaran Serai Wangi, Jalan Kristal 7/64 and Jalan Pegaga U12/9. These roads will be closed in stages from 6am till 2pm.

In addition, Jalan Indah in Seksyen 14 will be fully closed to traffic from Saturday midnight till 6pm on Sunday.

It’s best then to avoid the area on Sunday, if possible. Follow the crew and signs. Participants, have a good ride and be safe. The full race course and GPX file can be found at selangorrace.com.