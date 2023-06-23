Kelantan ECRL six months ahead of original schedule

In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 23 June 2023 4:32 pm / 2 comments

The Kelantan segment of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) is expected to reach completion six months ahead of its original schedule in January 2027, Bernama has reported. The project has reached 61.97% completion with a personnel count of 1,500, according to Kelantan public works department deputy director Nik Soh Yaacoub.

Progress in the project currently involved bridge construction, land reclamation and piling while construction of the first ECRL station in Kelantan had also started, he said.

“We are confident that this project can be completed six months earlier than the original target since the progress of the work carried out by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) is ahead of schedule,” he said.

The seriousness exhibited by CCCC and MRL, in addition to the technological sophistication used in implementing this project is one of the factors for its speedy implementation,” he continued.

The East Coast Rail Link is a 50:50 joint project between CCCC and MRL that has had a protracted development, from being cancelled in 2018 before it was brought back on in 2019, with its construction costs also having been revised several times.