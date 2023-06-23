No more access to Kajang Silk from Jalan Kenanga, starting July 1 – now a dead end, use ramp to highway

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 June 2023 5:21 pm / 0 comments

Prolintas has announced that Jalan Kenanga in the Sg Ramal area along the Kajang Silk Highway will be a dead end road from July 1. This means that there will be no more access to the highway at the end of Jalan Kenanga, which will be reserved for the use of local residents.

The Kajang Silk concessionaire says that those who wish to access the highway will have to use the newly built ramp in the area. Prolintas has erected dead end signs at the start and middle of Jalan Kenanga.

See the map above for an overview of the area. Drive safe and follow the signs.