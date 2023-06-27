Hari Raya Haji 2023: Karak highway, LPT1 travel time advisory to plan your journey home this Aidiladha

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 27 June 2023 3:48 pm / 0 comments

Hari Raya Aidiladha or Hari Raya Haji falls on this Thursday, June 29. With many people expected to balik kampung to celebrate in the coming days, traffic is sure to be high on most roads. Highway concessionaire Anih Berhad is expecting plenty of vehicles to utilise the Karak highway and the East Coast highway (LPT1) over the June 28 to July 2 period.

According to Anih CEO Imran Gulcharan Abdullah, the concessionaire expects over one million vehicles to utilise the Karak highway and approximately 430,000 vehicles to travel via the LPT1 during the period. The peak period for travel to the east coast is expected to be from today to tomorrow, June 28. Similarly, heavy traffic is foreseen heading towards the west on the July 1-2.

In light of that, Anih has issued a travel time advisory (TTA) for those travelling on both routes. The first TTA is for those heading to the east coast from tomorrow, June 28. Those making their way home from the Klang Valley (KL/Selangor) heading to Pahang should enter the highway after 12pm, or from 9pm.

For those heading to Kelantan and Terengganu, the suggestion is to enter Karak from 6am, or 7pm if you decide to do the evening run. It’s free for all from midnight to 6am, when traffic is expected to be less congested.

Express buses heading to the east coast will enter the Gombak toll from 9.30 am to noon and 9.30 pm to midnight, so Anih says that those in passenger vehicles should try avoiding heading into Gombak toll at those times.

For the return journey to the Klang Valley, those entering the LPT1 from Pahang are advised to head in before 6am, or 7pm should you be travelling in the evening. Those coming back from Terengganu should try to do so before 10am, or from 8pm at night. Lastly, those travelling from Kelantan are advised to enter the LPT1 from 5pm onwards.

Road users are advised to ensure sufficient balance in their e-wallets and Touch ‘n Go card prior to their journey to avoid interruptions at toll plazas, which could result in inconvenience or delays. Anih said it will activate extra toll lanes for manual transactions and implement contra-flow measures at appropriate locations if necessary.