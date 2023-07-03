New Mitsubishi SUV for ASEAN debuts Aug 10 – Wet drive mode, Yamaha audio; to be badged Destinator?

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 3 July 2023 3:03 pm / 1 comment

Mitsubishi has announced its all-new compact SUV will make its official world debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) on August 10. The model was first previewed by the XFC Concept last October and is currently open for booking in Indonesia.

We don’t have an official name yet, but a report by CNN Indonesia suggests the SUV will be called the Destinator after a trademark was unearthed from the database of Direktorat Jenderal Kekayaan Intelektual (DJKI), which deals with intellectual property protection in Indonesia.

The new images provide us more with glimpses of the SUV, including the Mitsubishi logo at the front that sits close to a rugged-looking insert for the production grille. Meanwhile, the taillights mimic the headlamps at the front with their dashed lines and L-shaped signature – these are cues that were already seen on the concept.

According to the Japanese carmaker, its upcoming five-seat SUV was first planned for the ASEAN region, a core market. Developed following the concept “best-suited buddy for an exciting life,” the model is said to take into account how compact SUVs are used in the region and will come with a top-class ground clearance of 222 mm to better deal with rough roads.

It will also offer four drive modes (Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud), with Mitsubishi keen to point out that Wet mode “makes it less likely to lose control of the steering wheel and allows for worry-free driving even on roads flooded by sudden showers.” This is supported by the car’s Active Yaw Control (AYC) that adjusts the driving force on the front left and right wheels as well as traction control intervention, engine control and power steering control.

Another bit of technology that Mitsubishi is very proud of is the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium sound system. This marks the first time the carmaker collaborated with the musical instrument and audio equipment manufacturer. “The system adjusts not only the volume to match vehicle speed but also the sound quality itself, thereby delivering lively bass and clear mid and high tones even when driving on a rough surface,” Mitsubishi said in its release.

Besides the images, a short video shows us the interior of the SUV will have a wide touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, with the former placed just above the central air vents and some decorative trim.





