New Mitsubishi five-seat compact SUV based on XFC Concept open for booking in Indonesia – August debut

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 28 June 2023 12:54 pm / 1 comment

Mitsubishi has begun accepting pre-orders in Indonesia for its all-new compact SUV previewed by the XFC Concept, which will only make its debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) – the event kicks off on August 10.

The pre-order page doesn’t provide much in the way of additional details aside from what we already know: the new Mitsubishi SUV is a five-seater that was adapted from the XFC Concept. There’s also an attached video where Indonesians shared their opinions of said show car when it was presented at the 2023 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in February.

One of the highlights of the unnamed model is a newly developed Yamaha sound system, which represents the first time Mitsubishi collaborated with the musical instrument and audio equipment manufacturer.

Referring to past spyshots, the production model is expected to mimic the show car in terms of design, with a few changes like the use of conventional side mirrors and downplaying certain cues.

Mitsubishi had previously said the SUV will initially be offered with regular, non-hybrid powertrains before an electrified variant is added. It has been rumoured that the production XFC Concept is built on the same platform as the Xpander and will get the MPV’s 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi XFC Concept