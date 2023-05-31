Mitsubishi to unveil all-new compact SUV in August – production XFC Concept set to debut in Indonesia

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 31 May 2023 5:05 pm / 1 comment

Mitsubishi has begun teasing an all-new compact SUV which will make its premiere at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in August. According to the Japanese carmaker, the upcoming model will be the first of its new SUVs to enter the ASEAN market.

“Drawing on the heritage of the brand’s expertise in vehicle development, the all-new model features a stylish yet robust, authentic SUV styling, as well as practicality such as ease of handling and versatile storage spaces, and comfort including a spacious cabin,” Mitsubishi said in a release.

“In addition, through repeated testing and tuning in the road environment of the ASEAN region, the all-new compact SUV provides peace of mind even when handling rough surfaces or roads flooded by heavy rains,” it added.

The SUV is unnamed for now, but we already know it is the production version of the XFC Concept that made its debut in Vietnam last October. In one of the teaser images, we can clearly see the B-SUV’s distinctive light signature that closely mimics what was found on the show car.

Mitsubishi isn’t providing a lot of details in its release, but it did note its SUV will be equipped with a newly developed Yamaha sound system, marking the first time the carmaker is collaborating with the musical instrument and audio equipment manufacturer. The company had previously said the SUV will initially be offered with regular, non-hybrid powertrains before an electrified variant is added for the rollout to regions outside ASEAN.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi XFC Concept