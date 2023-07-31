New Mitsubishi compact SUV revealed – Aug 10 debut; sized close to HR-V; 1.5L, CVT; to be called Destinator?

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 31 July 2023 4:50 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi has revealed the first official images of its upcoming compact SUV that will make its global debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) on August 10, 2023.

Still without a name for now – rumours suggest it will be called the Destinator – the all-new model does appear to stay true to the XFC Concept that previewed it. According to Mitsubishi, the SUV follows the concept of ‘Silky & Solid’, combining “elegance and robustness, thereby realising styling that creates a commanding presence in scenes from ASEAN cities to the great outdoors.”

Just like the show car, the Dynamic Shield front face of the SUV sports a distinctive T-shaped daytime running light signature. On the production model, the headlamps are discreetly integrated into this area beside the dashed light bars hugging the edges of the bumper.

The lighting units flank a front a grille that has an insert featuring dashed chrome lines on top of a honeycomb mesh intake. This differs from the closed-off look of the concept, and the hexagonal light rings in the lower apron have also been omitted.

The transition to series production also sees the use of conventional side mirrors and door handles, but the general shape of the concept is retained, including the creased sides and strong rear haunches. Similarly, the floating roof, T-shaped taillights and chiselled tailgate are cues carried over from the concept, although the rear hexagonal light rings have been deleted.

Mitsubishi says its new compact SUV will have a top-class ground clearance of 222 mm and 18-inch wheels with large-diameter tyres for enhanced road handling on rough roads. It will also be powered by a 1.5 litre engine that drives the front wheels via a CVT, although it didn’t state what sort of induction will be used. Four drive modes (Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud) and Active Yaw Control (AYC) are features the SUV is confirmed to have, referring to previous teaser announcements.

In terms of dimensions, the production XFC measures 4,390 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,660 mm tall. To give you some context, it will be larger than current Honda HR-V we have here that is 4,330 mm long, 1,790 mm wide and 1,590 mm tall. Another model in the same ballpark is the Mazda CX-30 that is 4,395 mm long, 1,795 mm wide and 1,540 mm tall. No mention of wheelbase for now.

We don’t have any shots of the interior, but expect it to be somewhat similar to the concept, albeit without the over-the-top concept touches. The SUV will be available with the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium sound system and a touchscreen infotainment system as well.

GALLERY: All-new Mitsubishi compact SUV teasers

GALLERY: Mitsubishi XFC Concept

