BYD launches after-sales service packages in Malaysia; from three to eight years, prices fr RM1,688

5 July 2023

Sime Darby Motors as the distributor for BYD vehicles in Malaysia has introduced a range of service packages for its customers over different lengths of time.

Among these aftersales packages are the Service Standard Package and the Service Plus Package, each offered at different price points for a different duration.

The Service Standard Package is offered over a span of three, six or eight years or upon reaching 60,000 km, 120,000 km and 160,000 km, respectively, with prices ranging from RM1,688 to RM4,888. Items included in the Service Standard Package include a reducer oil service, air-conditioner air filter replacement, brake fluid service, drive motor coolant service and air-conditioning refrigerant service.

Joining this is the Service Plus Package which is for a period of six years or eight years, for 120,000 km and 160,000 km respectively, with prices for these packages ranging from RM7,888 to RM12,888.

The Service Plus Package additionally consists of windscreen washer fluid replacement, wiper blades replacement (front and rear), remote control battery replacement, 12-volt battery replacement, brake pads replacement (front and rear), and brake discs replacement (front and rear).

In addition to servicing, BYD also operates three body and paint centres across Peninsular Malaysia, namely in Penang, Bukit Jelutong in the Klang Valley, and in Johor Bahru. These serve minor and major body repair work, and are supported by advanced mechanical and paint bays, says Sime Darby Motors.

“After-sales is a core part component of our value chain. We are pleased to announce the new launch of service packages to ensure our strong commitment to provide peace-of-mind service in all aspects to all BYD owners in Malaysia,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of Sime Darby Motors retail and distribution for Southeast Asia.