PM Anwar Ibrahim to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk next week to discuss further investments in Malaysia

7 July 2023

A meeting between prime minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to take place next week, for the discussion of further investments in Malaysia, Utusan Malaysia has reported.

“Elon Musk has asked to meet next week to discuss with me the possibility of him increasing his investments in Malaysia,” Anwar said. The prime minister also noted that the country needed more new investments to increase its income and reduce its debts, the latter now amounting to RM1.5 trillion, The Star reported.

There was a pressing need to increase both domestic and foreign direct investments as these can help create more jobs, the prime minister said.

Earlier this week, the Tesla Malaysia Instagram account came online, and the EV brand will be officially launching in Malaysia on July 20, 2023.

In March this year, minister of international trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said that Tesla will be establishing an office in Malaysia, along with Tesla Experience and service centres as well as a Supercharger network.

The minister also said that Tesla has chosen to invest in Malaysia because the country is the 7th largest producer in the electrical and electronics (E&E) sector, which will supply key components in electric vehicle manufacturing.

Tesla is also the first successful applicant of the BEV Global Leaders programme by MITI, a programme which allows successful applicants to receive franchise APs that would otherwise only be possible for companies with bumiputera shareholding.

This scenario is not applicable to Tesla, as the EV maker operates on a direct-to-consumer, no-dealer, no-partner business model. To qualify, the cars that are to be brought into Malaysia must be battery-electric vehicles, which excludes hybrids, and they must be SAE-certified Level 2 autonomous.

There are also further requirements, such as setting up an office, sales and service centres in Malaysia, along with installing at least 50 DC fast chargers with a minimum of 180 kW, of which at least 30% (15 units) must be open for public use, that is to allow usage by cars of other brands. There are yet more requirements for applicants of MITI’s BEV Global Leaders programme; see them in more detail, here.