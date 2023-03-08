In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / 8 March 2023 11:47 am / 11 comments

Just a few days ago, minister of international trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz revealed Tesla will officially set up shop in Malaysia. This will see the American car company establish a head office here together with Tesla Experience centres as well as a Supercharger network.

According to the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI), Tesla is the first applicant of its BEV Global Leaders programme, which is aimed at boosting the demand of electric vehicles in Malaysia. The ministry also approved Tesla’s application to import EVs into Malaysia, although it isn’t known which models will be the first off the boat.

In a recent report by Bernama, Tengku Zafrul said Tesla’s decision to invest in Malaysia was due to the country’s strong electrical and electronics (E&E) ecosystem to support the manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs). In fact, he noted that Malaysia is the seventh largest producer in the E&E and semiconductor sector which supplies key components in EV manufacturing.

“The most attractive factor about Malaysia is that the ecosystem for E&E can support the EV industry. For example, Tesla said, quite a big part of its supply chain is from Malaysia so why not relocate here?” he said during a media conference after launching the Industry Excellence Award (AKI) 2024 at Johor Port on Monday.