Just a few days ago, minister of international trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz revealed Tesla will officially set up shop in Malaysia. This will see the American car company establish a head office here together with Tesla Experience centres as well as a Supercharger network.
According to the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI), Tesla is the first applicant of its BEV Global Leaders programme, which is aimed at boosting the demand of electric vehicles in Malaysia. The ministry also approved Tesla’s application to import EVs into Malaysia, although it isn’t known which models will be the first off the boat.
In a recent report by Bernama, Tengku Zafrul said Tesla’s decision to invest in Malaysia was due to the country’s strong electrical and electronics (E&E) ecosystem to support the manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs). In fact, he noted that Malaysia is the seventh largest producer in the E&E and semiconductor sector which supplies key components in EV manufacturing.
“The most attractive factor about Malaysia is that the ecosystem for E&E can support the EV industry. For example, Tesla said, quite a big part of its supply chain is from Malaysia so why not relocate here?” he said during a media conference after launching the Industry Excellence Award (AKI) 2024 at Johor Port on Monday.
Seventh largest global producer in the E&E and semi-conductor sector does not equate to supply assurance for EV manufacturing. A large percentage of chips and semi conductors are for the export market and you only need to consider the disrupted production suffered by P1 and P2 last year that were a direct result of shortages in chip supply. I just hope the country is not being taken for a ride,
Agreed
Oh sure, its not like he is coming here because of our region rich in rare earth minerals critical for his car production. Oh nosiree.
https://paultan.org/2021/02/05/indonesia-rich-in-nickel-has-received-an-investment-proposal-from-tesla-focus-is-on-making-ev-batteries/
All these are the hardworks and good foundation laid down by Mahathir. Putting aside his second stinct as PM, he has actually done incredibly well for Msia. His proton move might be questionable, but his vision is correct. He was the only one with the vision and push msia to be a manufacturing hub and E&E is a direct result of his initiative.
The E&E industry as a whole is more than enough to offset whatever cons from the proton
Compare all these to what his successors have done, Lynas, TXX, 1MDB etc ..
Sohai fairytale…
Mamakthir is the sole reason everyone in the country is having to pay crazy car prices. Are you proud that we’re top 3 in terms of most expensive car prices to income ratio, yet everyone NEEDS to buy a car because of how bad our public transport is?
I can agree with this as well. Setting right foundation and next gen to improvise and implement accordingly.
Tesla chose us because we have many many gullible consumers who are willing to buy the car based on the brand rather than its reliability.
Hello syiok sendiri minister. Please clarify two things
1. Tesla is invited to set up its sales operation here, given the special arrangement that the Malaysian Tesla subsidiary company is fully owned by Tesla, unlike others that are partly owned by Malaysians correct?
2. What has E&E got to do with Tesla? Do we supply any components to Tesla cars? Please clarify what do Tesla invest in Malaysia besides their EV supercharger?
3. Does the Malaysian government pay for installing their superchargers too? How much are they investing in Malaysia?
Other countries like south korea have electronic technology. We have foreign companies setup electronics factory on our soil to take advantage of cheap labor. Syiok sendiri he says that….
3 corner fight in SEA
Indonesia: the largest nickel reserve in the region, however lacking of highend manufacturing ecosystem, not many affluent buyers enough in the country.
Thailand: very mature car manufacturing ecosystem, government has very strong push on EV and green cars and their policies are ahead of Malaysia. Make sense to own EV in Thailand because petrol is more than 2 times higher than Msia.
Malaysia: Mature manufacturing ecosystem especially for highend brands (Merc, BMW, Porsche). Strongest chip and electronic manufacturing among SEA countries. The highest number of high end car ownership among SEA. However, our green initiative and policies are way behind our neighboring countries.
Interesting to see, or Elon Musk just import from China for SEA market and kill off the discussion.