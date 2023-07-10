Lotus Emira with AMG 2.0L turbo four-cylinder engine, DCT gearbox to debut at Goodwood this week – 360 hp

In Cars, International News, Lotus / By Danny Tan / 10 July 2023 3:55 pm / 1 comment

The Lotus Emira 2.0L in Shadow Grey

Lotus will be having its biggest-ever stand at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which opens this week. The Hethel-based carmaker will be bringing its current range of cars to the show, which currently comprises just three models after the discontinuation of the Elise/Exige. They are the Eletre SUV, Evija hypercar and the Emira.

The latter isn’t the already-on-sale Toyota 3.5-litre supercharged V6 version though. Instead, the promised 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with dual-clutch gearbox combo, sourced from Mercedes-AMG, will be making its debut at Goodwood FoS and climbing the festival’s famed hill climb course. The Emira 2.0 will also be stationed at the show’s First Glance Paddock.

The AMG engine we’re talking about is of course the M139 engine that powers many of the Mercedes-AMG ’45’ models. Output of 360 hp was mentioned when the Emira was announced back in July 2021, but the M139 makes an insane 421 PS/500 Nm in the latest A45 S facelift, hurling the AWD hatchback from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. This mad motor’s partner in crime is an eight-speed AMG Speedshift 8G DCT.

“The 2.0-litre is the world’s most powerful production in-line four-cylinder unit mated to AMG’s acclaimed DCT with paddle shifts and driving modes. It’s high-performance, hugely efficient thanks to cutting-edge technology, and delivers low emissions and linear performance. On top of all that, it’s been tuned in-house by the hugely experienced Hethel engineers to deliver that distinctive Lotus experience,” Lotus director of vehicle attributes Gavan Kershaw said in 2021.

Customer deliveries of the four-cylinder Emira will start later this year. For now, we have the sexy sports car with the familiar Toyota 3.5L V6 engine. Boosted by an Edelbrock 1740 supercharger, the 2GR-FE makes 405 PS (400 hp) and 420 Nm and is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. Or a six-speed torque converter automatic option with an extra 10 Nm, which you don’t want.

The V6 does 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds with the manual ‘box. Having already driven the V6 First Edition, we’re expecting the 2.0 AMG DCT version to be faster in almost every situation, while returning superior fuel economy and lower road tax. But will it be as characterful as the V6. Most certainly not, as the good ol’ supercharged six-pot is a quirk in a new car in 2023, and it’s the only Emira to come with a manual.

Whether 2.0T or 3.5 V6, the Emira is a last hurrah for Lotus as we know it, as it’s the final sports car from Hethel to be powered by an internal combustion engine. All EVs after this, and an SUV is already on sale in the Eletre. Check out our review of the Emira V6.

GALLERY: 2023 Lotus Emira V6 First Edition

