Anwar-Musk meeting will have a huge spillover effect in boosting Malaysia’s EV ambitions – economist

In Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / 11 July 2023 1:06 pm / 5 comments

The upcoming meeting between prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to provide a huge boost to Malaysia as it strives to become an electric vehicle (EV) hub in the region, said an economist.

While the brand is already set to officially enter the Malaysian market, Sunway University economics professor Yeah Kim Leng said that a fruitful discussion between Anwar and Musk, slated to take place later this week, could lead to a chain reaction of further commitments that will benefit the Malaysian economy in general.

Speaking to Bernama, he said that regardless of the nature and value of the investment that Tesla intends to bring to Malaysia, any forthcoming commitment arising from the meeting will have a positive effect on the local EV industry.

“Iconic investments typically have larger spillover effects through enhancing, strengthening local and foreign investor confidence as well as crowding in investments. This could open up more opportunities for suppliers, service providers as well as parts and components manufacturers to actively engage with the EV industry,” he told the national news agency.

He added that the meeting will have positive implications, as it affirms the government’s economic direction to pursue high impact, high value foreign direct investment (FDI) and clean energy. “Malaysia’s FDI numbers will continue to edge up should the meeting result in Musk or any of his numerous frontier projects finding a footing in the country,” he said.

Yeah’s sentiment was echoed by Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) CEO Azrul Reza Aziz, who expressed confidence that the meeting between Anwar and Musk will lead to economic growth for the country.

“We are thrilled about the possibilities that lie ahead from the meeting. The possibility of Tesla increasing further investments in Malaysia will contribute to our nation’s economic growth and enable the development of a sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility ecosystem,” he said.

Earlier, investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz reaffirmed that the potential collaboration between Malaysia and Tesla will seek to look at elements beyond the EV sector. “What we want is to attract more potential or investment commitment in the automotive sector and other sectors that we can market within Malaysia,” he said.

