Potential collaboration between Malaysia and Tesla won’t just be limited to the EV sector – Tengku Zafrul

In Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / 11 July 2023 10:29 am

Last week, it was reported that prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were set to meet this week to discuss the possibility of the American company making further investments in Malaysia.

That potential collaboration will not only be limited to the electric vehicle (EV) sector but other areas as well, according to minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

Speaking to reporters during the soft launch of the International Electric Mobility Showcase (IEMS) 2023 in Kuala Lmpur yesterday, he said these would be discussed during the call between Anwar and Musk, which is expected to happen sometime before the end of this week, as Bernama reports.

“There is more than just the EV sector that we are talking about in this potential collaboration. What we want is to attract more potential or investment commitment in the automotive sector and other sectors that we can market within Malaysia,” he said.

Tesla is set to make its official debut in Malaysia on July 20. Back in March this year, Tengku Zafrul had announced that the EV maker was the first approved applicant in the BEV Global Leaders initiative, which would allow it to sell cars in Malaysia without the usual AP rules.

The brand will be establishing its Tesla Experience and service centres as well as a Supercharger network in the country. The latter will see at least 50 units of DC fast chargers with a minimum charging power of 180 kW being set up, and at least 30% (15 units) of these will have to be accessible for the public to use, allowing usage by electric cars from other brands.

