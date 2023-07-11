Public works minister hopes for earlier agreement with highway companies to implement MLFF by end-2024

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 11 July 2023 9:41 am / 0 comments

The multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) toll payment system is expected to be implemented in 2025, said public works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, though he hopes to get an earlier agreement with the companies in order for MLFF to be implemented sooner at the end of 2024, Bernama has reported.

This system is still in the process of consultation with the highway concession companies, the minister said. “Various other related matters need to be refined because it involves many concession companies as well as legislation, regulation, preparation to develop the system and the technology involved,” he said in a Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) interview.

In March, the public works minister announced that the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya) has been chosen as the first pilot location for MLFF, and its implementation is set to completed by the end of October this year.

Meanwhile, the Maju Expressway (MEX) and the highway network under IJM Corporation Berhad (IJM) will begin using the OPS payment system, or open payment system this September, before it is extended to 10 more concession companies, Nanta said.

“This OPS can provide more flexible payment options to users because they can be paid using a debit card, Visa or Mastercard card. in the future, [the ministry of public works] will consider e-wallet payments,” he said.

