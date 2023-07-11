In Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 July 2023 12:15 pm / 0 comments

Residents of Kuching dan kawasan yang sewaktu dengannya, the Puspakom Kuching branch will soon stop operations, and inspection services will move to Kota Samarahan, the vehicle inspection company has announced.

The final day of operations at Puspakom Kuching is July 27, and inspection services at Kota Samarahan will start on August 1. Slots at the new place will be open for booking from July 15.

The address of Puspakom Kota Samarahan is Lot 11320 and 11321, Block 59, Kota Samarahan Industrial Estate (Extension). As usual, appointments can be made at www.mypuspakom.com.my.

